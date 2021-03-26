Menu
Danny J. McGee Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Danny J. McGee Sr.

September 24, 1946 – March 22, 2021

Danny J. McGee Sr., age 74, of Fremont died Monday, March 22, 2021, at home.

Danny was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Fremont to Edward and Darlene (Cornell) McGee. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. Danny began working at Valmont in 1971 and worked there until retiring.

Danny was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: sons, Danny McGee of Fremont, Jason (Tanya) McGee of Fremont; grandsons, Zachery and Jacob McGee; brother, Jerry (Pam) McGee of Ozark, Missouri; sister, Janie (Rich) Nesin of New York City, New York.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Kathy Buhl
March 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results