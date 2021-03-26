Danny J. McGee Sr.

September 24, 1946 – March 22, 2021

Danny J. McGee Sr., age 74, of Fremont died Monday, March 22, 2021, at home.

Danny was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Fremont to Edward and Darlene (Cornell) McGee. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. Danny began working at Valmont in 1971 and worked there until retiring.

Danny was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: sons, Danny McGee of Fremont, Jason (Tanya) McGee of Fremont; grandsons, Zachery and Jacob McGee; brother, Jerry (Pam) McGee of Ozark, Missouri; sister, Janie (Rich) Nesin of New York City, New York.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.