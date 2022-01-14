Menu
Darlene M. Wolsleben
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Darlene M. Wolsleben

November 15, 1934 – January 10, 2022

Darlene M. Wolsleben, 87, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.

Darlene was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Liberty, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Beatrice (Morris) Jones. She was raised in the Sandhills and was a graduate of Broken Bow High School in 1953. Her folks played in a western band, so she attended all the dances with them. On New Year's Eve of 1955, the future love of her life, Loren Wolsleben, asked her to dance, and they danced all night long. After a short courtship they married in Broken Bow on March 2, 1955. Their family soon grew to seven, as they had five sons. They moved to Oregon in 1966, and lived in several places in Oregon, Northern California, and Washington. After all the boys grew up, they moved to Wyoming, and managed the Motel in Lyman, Wyoming, until 1991, when they retired and began "snow birding" in their motorhome to Arizona. They returned to Nebraska in 2005 to be closer to family.

Darlene is survived by her sons, Perry (Leslie) Wolsleben of Fremont, Jeff (Lindy) Wolsleben of Germany, George (Debra) Wolsleben of Fremont, and Bill Wolsleben of Wilsonville, Oregon; brother, Donald Jones of Broken Bow; sister, Dottie Winbolt of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren on Jan. 15, 2009; son, Dennis; and brother, Darrell Jones.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
