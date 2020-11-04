Darrel D. Grothe
September 20, 1936 - November 2, 2020
Darrel is survived by his children, Robin Karel of Platte Center, Nebraska, and Rodney Grothe of Norfolk, Nebraska.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet (Signor) Grothe; daughter, Wanda Hoffart; sisters, Vera Baer, Gladys Behnke; brother, Arnold Grothe.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont from 5-7 p.m.
Current CDC Guidelines will be followed.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in memory of Harriet.