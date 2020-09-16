Darryl Lee Pearson

September 24, 1946 - March 27, 2020

Darryl Lee Pearson, age 73 passed away at Beatrice State Development Center on March 27, 2020 after suffering protracted injuries he received from a motorcycle accident in 1968 in Boulder Colorado.

He was born September 24, 1946 in Fremont, NE. to Ray and Helen (Scheinost) Pearson. He was raised on a farm in Rural Dodge County, graduated valedictorian of his class in Fremont in 1964, and graduated with a degree as a mechanical engineer from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1968.

He is survived by brothers Ron (Donna Chappelear) Pearson, Gene (Judy) Pearson, brother-in-law David Maas, 6 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen Maas and sister-in-law Mary 'Chris' Pearson.

A celebration of Darryl's life will be 2pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel (live stream of the service can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com).

