David Bruce Dickerson

June 24, 1947 – November 3, 2020

David B. Dickerson of Omaha, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by parents, Ford and Inez (Phillips) Dickerson; and sister, Nola (Dickerson) Nelson. Survived by children, Jayne (Duke) Perfect, and David (Leah) Dickerson; grandchildren, Catherine and Chloe Perfect; sister, Jan (Dickerson) Rohloff; many family and friends.

Visitation following CDC guidelines: Monday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the West Center Chapel followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Graveside service: Monday, 1 p.m., Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.

To view a live broadcast of the service and graveside services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" on the homepage.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com