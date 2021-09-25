Menu
David H. Henry
FUNERAL HOME
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

David H. Henry

May 3, 1962 – September 14, 2021

David H. Henry, age 59, of Piedmont, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born on May 3, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to David W. and Audrey (Hashberger) Henry.

David grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, and was a 1980 graduate of Fremont High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Lori Montgomery, on Aug. 8, 1981, and the two celebrated their 40th anniversary in August 2021.

David enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on Sept. 14, 1987. He retired in 2010. Afterwards, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

He was currently employed by the Pennington County Sheriff's Department in Rapid City.

David enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, camping, fishing, hunting, cooking, and riding his motorcycle to Sturgis rallies.

Not only did he have many accomplishments in his life, but he was also the greatest husband, father, son, grandfather, son-in-law, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jacob Henry (Alexis); daughters, Abbey Murnahan (Dylan) and Noni Henry; sister, Peggy Hammond (Terry); brother, Gregory Henry; mother-in-law, Connie Montgomery; grandchildren, Emma Henry, Liam Bryan, and Sylvana Murnahan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Memorials will go to the Wounded Warriors Project and the Black Hills Pregnancy Center.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave was a fantastic person to work with at Hinky Dinky! He will surely be missed. Our deepest sympathy to Lori and family. God bless!
Ron and Dorothy Clayton
Work
September 29, 2021
Deepest condolences to Lori and the entire Henry family. Know that God is beside you as you go through the loss of your husband/father during this very difficult time. Prayers for all of the Henry family right now.
Kim (Campbell) Gutsche
September 25, 2021
