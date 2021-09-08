David Martin Lammers

November 11, 1947 - September 6, 2021

David Martin Lammers, age 73, of Fremont, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 6, 2021.

David was born on November 11, 1947 in Yankton, SD to Alfred and Loretta (Loecker) Lammers and was raised and attended school in his beloved Cedar County, Nebraska. David went on to attend seminary school. He married Nancy Ayers, and they made their home in Fremont where they raised 3 daughters.

David's faith and family were most important to him. In his free time, he enjoyed nature, biking, photography, musicals, model trains, and spending time with his grandchildren. Books, birds, the shows Cops and Dateline were among the thousands of things he loved. He was quick witted, selfless, and kind to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Fred Ayers, sister-in-law Joan Lammers, and nephew Arlan Lammers.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughters Susie (John) Dunn, Mindy (Nick) Bilava, Abbie (Matt) Warren and their children Carlee, Noah, Wyatt, Rhett, & Colin. Siblings Deanna (Clair) Sudbeck, Dale (Dolores) Lammers, Daryl Lammers, Terry (Janice) Lammers, Bonnie (Randy) Jensen, Dean (Teresa) Lammers, and many nieces, nephews, family, friends, and coworkers.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5-7pm with a rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn at both gatherings.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.