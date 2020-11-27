David L. Proctor

December 9, 1946 - November 24, 2020

David L. Proctor, 73 years, of Fremont, NE died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Omaha, NE. David was born December 9, 1946, at Charleston, South Carolina to Harold and Bertha (Cunningham) Proctor. He was a 1966 graduate of Waynetown, Indiana. Due to his military duties, David moved to various locations. David served in the U.S. Air Force from July 1966 to October 14, 1973 and held the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 1978 until 1995 David served in the Army Reserves. He married Linda Elton on April 26, 1969. The couple moved to Fremont in 1975.

He was previously employed at CF Industries and at Platte Chemical as production manager, retiring in 1998. David bought and owned Service Master of Lincoln.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #854, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post #20, Civil Air Patrol, REACT weather spotting, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #200. He volunteered at the American Red Cross and Avenue of Flags. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

David is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Ken (Jen) Proctor of Lincoln; daughter, Angie Proctor of Fremont; brother, Ted (Georgia) Proctor, Sr. of Parma, Idaho; 2 grandchildren, Amanda Proctor and Kelsi (Grant) Mills; and 3 great grandchildren, Kaylina, Juliona, and Alexianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert "Bob" and Leslie Proctor.

Funeral service 10 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Monday from 5 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. Burial at the Omaha National Cemetery at 1 PM on Tuesday with military honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Following the CDC and local guidelines, masks are required. The service will be live-streamed. The family will also be hosting a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

