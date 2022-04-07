David Allen Shorney

September 24, 1943 – March 31, 2022

David "Dave" Allen Shorney, age 78, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence.

Dave was born on September 24, 1943, to Allen Louis and Lorraine Elinor (Ulmer) Shorney in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was raised on a farm in Butler County and Dave graduated from David City High School with the class of 1961. After graduating from high school, he attended Technology School in Milford, Nebraska, studying building construction technology. Then Dave enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he proudly served his country for four years during the Vietnam War from 1966 until 1970. After serving his country Dave moved to Plattsmouth and he worked in Omaha, Nebraska, until he was hired as the City Parks Manager for the City of Plattsmouth.

He was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church and River City Cactus & Succulent Society.

Dave is survived by his son: Linn Shorney and his wife Amy of Plattsmouth; two granddaughters: Lola Shorney of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Anna Claire Brink of Plattsmouth; his brother: James Shorney of Lincoln, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Allen and Lorraine Shorney; and two brothers: Kenneth and Roger Shorney.

Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Roby Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Jim Spanjers officiating and Connie Halouska as organist.

His final resting place will be at Voss Moore Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to Hosanna Lutheran Church.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.