November 12, 1930 – September 19, 2020
Dean A. 'Deano' Christensen, age 89, formerly of Hooper, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.
Dean was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Fremont to Albert and Anna 'Johnson' Christensen. He was raised in North Bend then at the age of 9 moved to Plainview where he graduated from high school. Dean married Doris Blank on March 18, 1949, and they moved to Fremont. While living in Fremont, Dean started working at Hormel. The couple then moved to Hooper. Dean continued to work at Hormel for 19 years before starting Deano's Bar in Hooper, which he operated for 21 years until retiring.
Dean loved to camp, fish and boat, but most of all he loved his family. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper and served as a fireman for several years on the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors: wife, Doris of Fremont; children, LaVonne Ryan of Omaha, Diane (Tom) Wagner of Hooper, Dan (Cindy) Christensen of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Richard (Jennifer) Dorfmeyer, Sean (Erin) Ryan, Shannon (David) Stamper, Kelly (Andrew) Jackson, Kris (Becky) Wagner, Peter (Pam) Christensen, Carrie (Ryan) Jackson, Jamie (Bob) Chapman, Chad (Tina) Lovald; great-grandchildren, Cole, Bailey, Quillan, Evan, Carson, Delaney, Lexi, Landen, Tanner, Hannah, Cameron, Ava, Emma, Riley, Reece; sister-in-law, Delores Robinson of Foster, Nebraska.
Dean was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Kothenbeutel; parents; 7 brothers; and 1 sister.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Rev. Casey Lieneman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel in Hooper. Masks are strongly suggested at both the visitation and funeral service.
Published by Fremont Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.