Dean E. Meisinger

January 30, 1934 – April 5, 2022

Dean E. Meisinger, age 88, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born in Omaha on Jan. 30, 1934, to Lester and Adelia (Tritsch) Meisinger.

Dean grew up on a farm near Plattsmouth and attended the District 37 one-room school through the 8th grade. He then attended Plattsmouth High School and graduated with the Class of 1951. Dean continued his education at Peru State College and received his Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1955. It was during his time at Peru that he started dating his future wife, Marilynn Stoehr. They were married on May 26, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Shortly after marriage, Dean was drafted into the United States Army and spent two years in the service, most of the time in Germany.

Upon his discharge, he began his career in education which led him to teach industrial arts in Dunbar, Nebraska, math for nine years in Plattsmouth and he finished his career after obtaining his master's degree in counseling from UNO, as a guidance counselor at Omaha South High School for 25 years. While teaching he also managed the family farm and worked as a crop hail adjuster with Farmer's Mutual Hail Insurance Company.

Throughout the years, he enjoyed spending time in his garden, cooking, and many hunting excursions. Dean and Marilynn loved to travel and attending the various activities of their children and grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, volunteered at the Plattsmouth Senior Center where he served on the board and delivered "Meals on Wheels", Lions Club where he was a Melvin Jones Fellow, Cass County Historical Society, Plattsmouth Alumni Association, Omaha Education Association, Cass County Retired Educators Association and served as King of the 2010 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

He is survived by his wife, Marilynn Meisinger of Plattsmouth; children, Jodean "Jody" (Greg) Gesell of Fremont, Nebraska, Kurt (Angela) Meisinger of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Stephanie (Hugh) Johnson, Megan Meisinger, Arianne (fiancé Jeremy Hollman) Gesell, Ian Gesell, Abigail Meisinger; great-grandchildren, Alayna Johnson, Xavier Johnson, Beckett Meisinger; brothers-in-law, Earl Dyer of Lincoln, Nebraska, William "Bill" White of Grand Island, Nebraska, Charles (Beverly) Stoehr of Plattsmouth. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Adelia Meisinger; sister, Betty Dyer; and twin sister, Jean White.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth with Pastor Harald Rappold officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cass County Historical Society or St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.