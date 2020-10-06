Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah Kay Clausen

Deborah Kay (Maas) Clausen

February 5, 1949 – October 1, 2020

Deborah Kay (Maas) Clausen, 71, entered her eternal home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Herman and Kathryn (Lange) Maas. She retired in 2007, after 40 years with United Airlines.

She is survived by her children, Jason Stiastny of Lincoln, Jeromy Stiastny of Omaha and Tracy (Curtis) Combs of Lincoln; and two grandchildren, Kallen Nissen (Ambrosia Keefe) of Lincoln and Ceilee Hartman of Gretna, Nebraska; sisters, Mary (Al) Sorensen of Madison, Nebraska, Peggy (Dale) Storm of Davey, Nebraska, Marla (Russ) Gubbels of Randolph, Nebraska; brothers, Robert (Deb) Maas of Fremont, Dave Coates of Cedar City, Utah, Gary (Karen) Coates of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Kevin (Renee) Coates of Fremont; and many relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Divine Shephard Lutheran Church, 15005 Q Street, Omaha, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, with Rev. Jim Rasmussen officiating (live stream at dsomaha.org). Burial at Scribner Cemetery at 2 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends at Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 390991, Omaha, NE 68139 or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc., P.O. Box 24122, Omaha, NE 68124.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Divine Shephard Lutheran Church
15005 Q Street, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
October 6, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. Deb had a very big heart when helping us out with Griffey and many other things. She has a special place in our hearts.
Lisa Hiatt
October 5, 2020
To the family of Deb Clausen I send my heart felt sympathy. Deb was a special person to me and she will be greatly missed. Love always Stephanie Wheeler
Stephanie Wheeler
October 4, 2020