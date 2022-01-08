Delores Furstenau Larson

September 19, 1928 – January 6, 2022

Delores "Dee" Jean Furstenau Larson, 93 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Dee was born on Sept. 19, 1928, to David and Elizabeth (Dischner) Mohr in Columbus, Nebraska. She grew up in Columbus and moved to Fremont for high school. Dee was a 1946 graduate of Fremont High School. On May 25, 1948, Dee married James "Jim" B. Furstenau at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Dee worked for Fremont National Bank for a short time, until she started to raise a family. The couple lived in Fremont until 1978, when they moved to Lenox, Iowa. In 1987, after Jim's retirement, they moved back to Fremont. Jim passed away on July 17, 1993. On April 12, 2003, Dee married Paul Larson at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Dee and Paul loved to attend area dances over the years. They also spent their time traveling on cruises and bus tours.

Dee loved to volunteer for the American Red Cross, earning an Emil H. Mares Volunteer Award one year. She also helped with masses at nursing homes through St. Patrick Catholic Church. Dee was very active and organized class reunions over the years. She also loved to play keno and cards with friends. She loved all of her grandchildren dearly.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim; son, Michael Furstenau; and sister, Claryce Behrens.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, James D. (Lavonne) Furstenau; daughters, Patricia (Michael) Matteo, Cathy (Kerry) Farber, Mary (Clark) Boschult, Jean (Chris) Barrans, Sue (Greg) Ortmeier; Paul's children, Mike (Shelly) Larson and Pam (Terry) Smith; daughter-in-law, Denisse Furstenau; brother-in-law, Bob Behrens; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7 p.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to family for further designation.

Memorials may be directed to family for further designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.