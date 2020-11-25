Deloris M. Vanek

March 15, 1938 – November 21, 2020

Deloris M. Vanek, 82, of Prague, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at The Monarch in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on March 15, 1938, in rural Loma, Nebraska.

She is survived by her son, John Wayne Vanek; sister, Doris Hynek; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Vanek Jr.; twin daughters, Margaret Mary and Mildred Sue; daughter, Toni Marie; parents, Emmanuel and Marie Sisel; brother-in-law, Richard Hynek.

Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague.

*The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague.

