Dr. Denita Steinbach-Drees

Dr. Denita Renée Steinbach-Drees was born in Lynch, Nebraska, and raised in Fremont. She attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1983, where she was valedictorian of her class, recipient of the Honor Key Award and received a full-ride scholarship to play clarinet for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She instead pursued a study abroad program in Oaxaca, Mexico, living there with a loving family while singing in a rock band and attending school. She returned to Nebraska to finish both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Spanish at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Denita became the first student from Nebraska to ever study at El Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, México, in 1987. She finished her educational career at the University of Texas at Austin with her Doctoral degree in Spanish. Throughout her professional career, she was recognized with various teaching awards, grants, and other honors. She published several professional articles over the years, but her specialty was postmodernism, her doctoral thesis topic. Denita had a love for traveling and went to Europe on several trips. She was fluent in English, Spanish, and German with a basic command in Italian, French, Arabic, Latin and Nahautl. Denita was awarded several teaching positions and professorial appointments at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska-Omaha, Creighton University, Grand Valley State University, Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama and the University of Texas at Austin. She held several positions in addition to her teaching career, some of which included: Director of Critical Languages, ESL Instructor, and Coordinator of student trips throughout Latin America and Europe. Along with her love for language and travel, she also enjoyed playing piano, cycling, tennis, reading, writing, translating, interpreting and spending time with her family.

Denita had 3 beautiful children: Dominik, Ana-Denita, and Isabel-Denita. She was an extremely proud and loving mother, sister and daughter.

She was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents and her son, Dominik Drees.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ana-Denita and Isabel-Denita Drees; parents, Dick and Ann Steinbach; sisters, Lauree (Guy Miller), Julie (Jacob Bemrich) and Melissa (Jeffrey Kuskie); her nieces and nephews, Griffin (Kennedy), Baleigh Miller, Lauren, Carolyn, Bryan Bemrich, Eli and Isaac Kuskie; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed dearly by all for her positive, nurturing and loving personality.

The Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery of Fremont. Masks are encouraged and the service will be live streamed for those unable to attend.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the Steinbach family for the education of Ana-Denita and Isabel-Denita Drees.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.