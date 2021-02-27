Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis P. Campbell
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Dennis P. Campbell

May 18, 1951 – February 21, 2021

Dennis P. Campbell, age 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, due to an auto accident in Saunders County. He was born May 18, 1951, in Fremont to Arnold and Carol (Cole) Campbell.

He owned Campbell Body Shop and has worked for Peterson Body Shop for 20 plus years. Dennis married Nelda (Powley) Kumm on July 3, 2008, in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Survived by wife, Nelda; sons, Seth (Jenny) Campbell, Cody (Charity) Campbell; stepsons, Junior (Nikki) Kumm and Robert (Shandra) Kumm, all Fremont; daughters, Neleigh (David) Bequette, Fremont, Anne Lendt, Omaha; and stepdaughter, Marie (Travis) Pelo, Colon, Nebraska; brothers, David Campbell, Fremont, Dean (Sandy) Campbell, Peoria, Arizona, and Bruce (Jennifer) Campbell, Maine; sister, Connie (Terry) Layman, Phoenix, Arizona; 23 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, Phyllis (Bud) DePue; brother, Gary Campbell; and sister-in-law, Deb Campbell.

Private family funeral will be held. A public celebration of life service will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss, Dennis was a great friend. Sharon (Connelly) Thielfoldt
Sharon (Connelly) Thielfoldt
Neighbor
March 14, 2021
David Connie and all family, I am truly sorry for the loss of Dennis, I remember living around the corner from you all and hanging around with ur sister Connie, also running into you n David and ur wives at Keno a few years ago. My sympathy goes out to all that Dennis made a great impact on their lives. He will truly be missed by all.
Sharon Connelly Thielfoldt
March 12, 2021
Cody , sorry to hear this. I hadn´t seen your dad for awhile but when I did we always had a good conversation .... RIP Dennis.
Ronda Vondra
March 3, 2021
We had some good times together.
Richard & Shirley Carmichael
March 2, 2021
I'm very sad to hear of your brother's passing, Bruce. My sincere sympathy.
Larry Fiehn
March 1, 2021
From Jim &jerry helget we´ve lost a good friend & areally good man we´re so very sad please let Neldine recover well
Jerry helget
March 1, 2021
RIP MY FRIEND
Jack Knoell
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results