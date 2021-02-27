Dennis P. Campbell

May 18, 1951 – February 21, 2021

Dennis P. Campbell, age 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, due to an auto accident in Saunders County. He was born May 18, 1951, in Fremont to Arnold and Carol (Cole) Campbell.

He owned Campbell Body Shop and has worked for Peterson Body Shop for 20 plus years. Dennis married Nelda (Powley) Kumm on July 3, 2008, in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Survived by wife, Nelda; sons, Seth (Jenny) Campbell, Cody (Charity) Campbell; stepsons, Junior (Nikki) Kumm and Robert (Shandra) Kumm, all Fremont; daughters, Neleigh (David) Bequette, Fremont, Anne Lendt, Omaha; and stepdaughter, Marie (Travis) Pelo, Colon, Nebraska; brothers, David Campbell, Fremont, Dean (Sandy) Campbell, Peoria, Arizona, and Bruce (Jennifer) Campbell, Maine; sister, Connie (Terry) Layman, Phoenix, Arizona; 23 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, Phyllis (Bud) DePue; brother, Gary Campbell; and sister-in-law, Deb Campbell.

Private family funeral will be held. A public celebration of life service will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.