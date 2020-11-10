Dennis D. Einspahr

January 29, 1945 – April 9, 2020

Dennis D. Einspahr, age 75, of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska.

He married Helen Junker on June 21, 1968, at Juniata, Nebraska. They came to Fremont in 1969 and Dennis taught for Fremont Public Schools until 1984. While teaching he developed the Construction Technology Class, where they built a home a year in Fremont. In 1984 he became a general contractor owning Einspahr Construction until retiring in 2010.

Member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and very active in the community and the construction community.

Survived by wife, Helen; son, Troy Einspahr; and daughter, Tara Einspahr Hamilton (Gino Hamilton), all Fremont; sister, Ardyce (Ron) Hodges, North Platte, Nebraska; brothers, Bill and Bob Lesoing; brother-in-law, Howard (Belva) Junker, Juniata, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Junker, Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by parents, Orville and Mildred (Ockinga) Einspahr; biological parents, Harry and Marjorie Lesoing; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Helena Junker, brother-in-law, Harold Junker; and nephew, Todd Hodges.

Celebration of Life Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Watch live-stream at www.trinityfremont.comive-service.

Memorials to Trinity's Katie The Comfort Dog or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE. 402-721-4490.