Dennis L. Duin

October 11, 1940 – January 2, 2022

Dennis L. Duin, age 81, of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at CHI Midlands Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on Oct. 11, 1940, in Graceville, Minnesota, to Louis H. and Irene A. (Zimmerman) Duin.

Dennis attended high school at the Northwestern Lutheran Academy, graduating in 1958. It was there that he met Cora K. Wallner on the top floor of the girl's dormitory while moving his sister into her room. After college, Dennis joined the United States Marine Corps and served as a Radar Tech for 4 ½ years. Upon his discharge, he returned to Fargo and joined the Air National Guard, retiring in 2001. He and Cora were united in marriage on July 17, 1963, in Tappen, North Dakota, and together they raised two sons, Nathan and Darin.

Throughout his working years, Dennis worked in the insurance industry. At the time of his retirement he was a District Representative for Thrivent Financial (AAL). Dennis and Cora eventually retired in Louisville, Nebraska, where they attended Immanuel Lutheran Church. Dennis enjoyed woodworking, building a variety of things, and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings. His greatest love was time spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Duin of Louisville, Nebraska; sons, Nathan (Carrie) Duin of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Darin (Jenny) Duin of Omaha, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Luann (Terry) Reich of Prescott, Wisconsin, and Lori Clements of Chokio, Minnesota; brothers, Myron (Birdie) Duin of Watertown, Wisconsin, Keith (Sherry) Duin of Palm City, Florida, and Duane Duin of Johnson, Minnesota. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Duin; and brother-in-law, Bob Clements.

A family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Louisville, Nebraska, with Rev. Jon Sollberger officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. No visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the Duin family for future designation.

Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 68037, 402-234-3985.