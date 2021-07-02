Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis J. Marfisi Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs
200 West Main
Cedar Bluffs, NE

Dennis J. Marfisi Sr.

October 10, 1943 – July 1, 2021

Dennis J. Marfisi Sr., 77 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home. He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joseph and Dorothy (Rutherford) Marfisi.

Dennis grew up in Omaha and served in the U.S. Army. Dennis married Kathleen Foster on June 26, 1965, in Omaha. They moved to Cedar Bluffs in 1976. Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Mark (Michelle) Marfisi, Fremont, Dennis Jr. (Denise) Marfisi, Cedar Bluffs; daughter, Tammy Marfisi, Yutan, Nebraska; sister, Linda (Steve) Sell, Omaha; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; and brother, Joseph Marfisi.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, also at Moser's. Burial with Military Honors at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials to the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Cedar Bluffs, NE
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Cedar Bluffs, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs Cedar Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest sympathy from Wendy Feige. Many great memories from my childhood. God bless
Wendy welch
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results