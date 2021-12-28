Dennis W. O'Hara

October 30, 1945 – December 25, 2001

Dennis W. O'Hara, 76, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Dennis was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Omaha, Nebraska, to William and Adelyne (Hruza) O'Hara. He graduated from North Bend High School and received his associate's degree in computer science at Metro Community College. Dennis was a cattle farmer for many years. He worked at Cargill and was a bookkeeper for St. Patrick Catholic School in Elkhorn, Nebraska, where he and his wife Cheri ran the school nutrition program.

Dennis married Cheryl Vice on April 8, 1972, in Clyde, Nebraska. He was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Knights of Columbus, and former member of St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. Dennis was proud of his Irish heritage and St. Patrick's Day was his favorite holiday. Some of his hobbies included golfing, watching sports and western shows, and he was a history buff.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl O'Hara of Fremont; daughters, Tonya (Paul) Vyhlidal of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dana (Lyle) Bird of Greenville, South Carolina, and Makala (Kyle) Boczkowski of Summerville, South Carolina; sister, Patricia (Bob) Barta of Yutan; and six grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

