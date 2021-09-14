Menu
Dennis G. "Spanky" Spangler
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Dennis G. "Spanky" Spangler

September 13, 1944 – September 12, 2021

Dennis G. "Spanky" Spangler, age 76, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. He was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Emery and Thelma (Hull) Spangler.

Denny grew up at rural Eagle Grove, Iowa, and was a 1963 graduate of Eagle Grove Community High School. He then went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1969. Denny then came to Fremont where he worked for a trailer company doing trailer set up and also was a self-employed carpet layer. In 1973 he started working for Valmont Industries in Valley, Nebraska, and retired after 31 years in 2004. On Feb. 14, 1981, he married Marvelyn (Mahnke) Clark in Fremont.

Denny was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, member of FOE #200 and past trustee. He was a former drag racer with Scribner Raceway being his home track and was a member of the NHRA. He enjoyed camping with family and friends and most of all he loved teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to fish. Denny liked playing cards and played 5-point pitch at the Eagles Club and Doe's Place.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Shawn Clark; son-in-law, Lynn Luschen; sister-in-law, Shirley Spangler; and in-laws, Milford and Leota Mahnke.

He is survived by his wife, Marvelyn; and son, Lori (Julie) Clark, all of Fremont, and Patrick (Louise) Spangler of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Kathy Luschen of Fremont; brother, Jerry Spangler of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Lyle Mahnke of Hooper, Nebraska, and Ray (Trudy) Mahnke of Oakland, Nebraska; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Sean Tyler will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and continue 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church and Fremont Eagles Club.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Sep
25
Funeral
10:30p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Our hearts are broken hearing of Spanky's passing.
Rod, Bobbi, Matt, Morgan
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family during this time. Denny was such a wonderful man. So many wonderful memories.
Steve & Dawn Chudomelka
Friend
September 15, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Denny's passing. May God help you and your family through this trying time.
Myrene
September 14, 2021
