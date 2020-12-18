Denny passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at Fremont Methodist Hospital. He was born July 16, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska, and was the 9th of 10 children born to John Jacob "Banty" Verbeek and Hazel Belle Nelson of Fremont, Nebraska. He lived in Hooper where he attended the Hooper School. He was an active member of the Cub Scouts and the Methodist Church. During his 5th grade year the family moved to Fremont, Nebraska. While growing up in Fremont he attended Washington Elementary School. During 5th and 6th grade he was active in the Baseball Cookie League. While attending Fremont Junior and Senior High he lettered in track and wrestling. During this time he held his first non-seasonal job at John Battiato Shoe Repair. In 1962, Denny graduated from Fremont Senior High.
On June 22, 1962, he joined the Air Force and started basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas (June-July 1962). He attended technical school at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi (August 1962- April 1963). On Dec. 6, 1962, he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Peterson, and they married April 27, 1963, in Fremont, Nebraska. Shortly afterward he was stationed in Thule, Greenland, as a radio electronic technician (May 1963- June 1964). From there he was stationed at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, Michigan. After completing his service to our country, he was employed at Eastman Kodak (July 1966- March 1967), Valmont Industries (April 1967- August 1967) and ISCO (August 1967- August 1968).
Denny attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1971. From there he landed his dream job at Martin Marietta in Littleton, Colorado. There he developed the power pack for NASA's Viking Lander (January 1972-April 1974). He was also employed at Singer in Albuquerque, New Mexico (April 1974-October 1975), Eagle Signal, Davenport, Iowa (November 1975-January 1979), Motorola, Austin, Texas (January 1979- July 2000). His electrical engineering career spanned from 1972-2000 when he retired from Motorola. His career achievements are notably, the Viking Lander Project at Martin Marietta. He also wrote and presented an award winning paper at the International Test Conference in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 1986. He also held numerous patents at Motorola.
From there he and Carol spent a year traveling the country with their cats. In 2001, they settled in Gatesville, Texas. Then in 2013 they moved back to Nebraska to the town of Scribner.
Denny's interests were motorcycles, classic cars and building muzzleloader guns. He also enjoyed reading history, especially military history. He was a proud lifetime member of the N.R.A. and the American Legion Post #121, Scribner, Nebraska.
Denny is preceded in death by his parents, John Jacob "Banty" and Hazel Belle (Nelson) Verbeek; father-in-law, Ralph and his wife Dorothy (January) Peterson; brothers, Jerry Verbeek and his wife, Thelma of Fremont, Nebraska, Lyle and his wife, Pat of Glendale, Maryland, Gene Verbeek of Fremont, Nebraska, Jack Verbeek of Fremont, Nebraska; sister, Joyce (Verbeek) Norby and husband, Dale of Crete, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Duwain Rekar and Marvin Hoeneman; sisters-in-law, Jan Verbeek, Anna Verbeek and Hazel Peterson; along with a nieces and a nephew.
Denny is survived by his wife, Carol of 57 years; daughters, Carrie (Jason) Ridgway and grandchildren, Creighton (Larkyn) Ridgway of Stuart, Florida, Christina (Shawn) Downs and grandchildren, Shelby and Dru Knape of Granger, Texas; his sister, Ruth Rekar Hoeneman of Winter Springs, Florida; brothers, Don (Marilyn) Verbeek of Fremont, Nebraska, Dana (Nancy) Verbeek of Fremont, Nebraska, Larry (Jo) Verbeek of Kansas City, Missouri; sister-in-law, Lois Verbeek of Folsom, California; brother-in-law, David Peterson of Lincoln, Nebraska. He is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews. Lastly, his cat of 19 years, Nester.
Denny's love of family and friends were apparent to all that knew him. He found great joy in his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor and outlook on life will always be with us.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https:////www.stjude.org//
; Wounded Warriors
Project at https:////support.woundedwarriorproject.org//
; Autism Speaks at https:////https:////www.autismspeaks.org//.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 18, 2020.