Derek J. Hack

April 24, 1980 – November 1, 2020

Derek J. Hack, age 40, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Derek was born April 24, 1980, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to LuAnn (Wiegert) and Monte Hack.

He grew up in Fremont and was a 1999 graduate of Fremont Senior High school. He graduated with a BA in Education from Dana College in Blair in 2003. He then taught at Milliken Park Elementary in Fremont, Morley Elementary in Lincoln and coached boys basketball at Lincoln East High School, then Catlin Elementary School in Omaha and coached at Omaha Burke High School. Currently he has been substitute teaching at D C West in Valley, Nebraska, working at Tru-Green Lawncare and helping his dad Clint in his flooring business. Derek's passion was teaching and coaching.

Derek is survived by his parents, LuAnn (Clint) Walraven of Fremont and Monte (Sheri) Hack of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Jason (Vicki) Hack and their children, Brandtley and Lucas Hack of Gretna; sister, Courtney Walraven of Omaha; grandparents, Earl and Marilyn Wiegert of Fremont; aunts and uncles, Kyle (Dawn ) Wiegert and John Wiegert, all of Fremont, and Lane (Dick) Davis of Elkhorn; cousins, Trevor (Emma) Wiegert of Omaha, and Darbi Warden and her children Kylie and Mackenzie of Elkhorn; and sisters, Haley Hack of Omaha and Hannah Hack of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Darlene Hack and Bud and Betty Walraven.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Fremont Alliance Church, 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Pastor Tom Nevius will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5-8 PM, also at the church.

A memorial fund will be established for teaching and coaching organizations.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

