Diane E. Hasemann

December 29, 1953 - June 17, 2021

Diane E. Hasemann, age 67, of Fremont (formerly of Scribner) passed away on June 17, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens.

She was born December 29, 1953 to Henry & Nell Peitzmeier. She was raised in the Catholic church, graduated from Logan View High School and earned an Associate's degree in Business from Lincoln School of Commerce.

On January 17, 1976, she married Kevin Hasemann. They made their home on a farm north of Scribner for 45 years prior to moving to Fremont. She was a banker with the Scribner Bank for 28 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed sewing and worked part-time at Black Tie White Satin. She used her love of sewing to create thousands of doll outfits which she sold at craft fairs. Diane never met a stranger and loved connecting with people.

Diane lived her life by the Erma Bombeck adage: "When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me'."

Diane is survived by her husband (Kevin), four daughters Cindy (Steve) Slykhuis of Arlington, Kelly (Larry) Mills of Ashland, Mindy (David) Purvis of Lincoln and Laura (Sean) Stoner of Omaha and nine grandchildren: Brooke, Justin & Jenna Mills, Winston & Oliver Slykhuis, Christopher & Jackson Purvis and Lydia & Murray Stoner, two sisters, Jolene (Gary) Stromquist and Janet (Paul) Kai and in-laws Connie Hasemann, Carroll & Mary Hasemann, Ken & Sandy Hasemann, Lisa & John Stockamp, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Nell, father- and mother-in-law, Junior & Gladys Hasemann, and brother-in-law, Keith Hasemann.

Memorials are suggested to Scribner Rescue, Scribner Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Hooper).

Visitation will be Sunday, June 20, 2021 with the family present from 2-5 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner. The funeral service will be 2pm, Monday, June 21at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the St. Paul's Cemetery north of Hooper with a Celebration of Life following the burial at the Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

