Dirk Allen
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Dirk E. Allen

February 5, 1952 - April 29, 2021

Dirk E. Allen, 69, of Fremont, NE, passed away, April 29, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dirk was born February 5, 1952, in Fremont, to Marvin and Dosha (Reckard) Allen. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1970. After high school, Dirk graduated from Iowa Western Tech. He owned and operated Play it Again Music and also worked at Valmont and Magnus Metal.

Dirk married Susan Lajba on August 3, 1991, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a musician for Mustache Joe in Fremont and enjoyed spending time fishing.

Dirk is survived by his wife, Susan of Fremont; brother, Mitchell Allen of Fremont; and nieces and nephews.

Dirk was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jessica Allen; and 2 brothers, Stephen and Bradley Allen.

The memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev Fr. Nolte officiating. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church or the Dodge County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan my heart breaks for you.
Ann Greco
June 29, 2021
Susan: I am sorry for your loss. Please know my prayers are for you today. Your Faith is strong. Peace to you today.
Nan Cunningham
June 17, 2021
Cousin Dirk: Really enjoyed the concerts on your front porch in the '60's. Mitch: Your family has some of my most fond family memories of the Allens. Hope you are doing well. Cousin Gregg
Gregg Kupfer
Family
June 17, 2021
Susan I am sorry for your loss. I used to visit with Dirk in the narthex before mass. I pray the dear Lord will comfort you
Lynne McIntosh
June 15, 2021
