Dirk E. Allen

February 5, 1952 - April 29, 2021

Dirk E. Allen, 69, of Fremont, NE, passed away, April 29, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dirk was born February 5, 1952, in Fremont, to Marvin and Dosha (Reckard) Allen. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1970. After high school, Dirk graduated from Iowa Western Tech. He owned and operated Play it Again Music and also worked at Valmont and Magnus Metal.

Dirk married Susan Lajba on August 3, 1991, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a musician for Mustache Joe in Fremont and enjoyed spending time fishing.

Dirk is survived by his wife, Susan of Fremont; brother, Mitchell Allen of Fremont; and nieces and nephews.

Dirk was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jessica Allen; and 2 brothers, Stephen and Bradley Allen.

The memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev Fr. Nolte officiating. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church or the Dodge County Humane Society.

