Dolores I. "Dee" Bang
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Dolores I. "Dee" Bang

June 25, 1935 – December 17, 2020

Dolores I. "Dee" Bang (85) of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

She was born June 25, 1935, on a farmstead south of Fremont in Saunders County to Delbert and Dorothy (Searl) Gaeth. Dee graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. She was baptized on Dec. 24, 1944, at Fremont First Baptist Church. Dee sang in their choir for over 60 years and was a member of the Esther Circle and American Baptist Women's Society. She later joined First United Methodist Church and was active in the choir, fellowship committee and other committees.

Dee married Eugene G. Bang on Aug. 23, 1953. They raised 5 children. Eugene passed away in 2007. She was a bookkeeper and head cashier at Randall's Super Valu from 1967-1986 and also worked part time as a cashier at First State Bank from 1987 to 1998. She was involved in 4-H from the age of 9, where her mother was leader of the Modern Miss Club. Dee was Dodge County 4-H Queen in 1953. Dee was a fan of Nebraska Football, Basketball, and Volleyball. She was a member of Prairie Peacemakers Quilt & Needlework Guild. She enjoyed making quilts, wall hangings, and needlework for family and friends. She was also a member of the Cut-up Quilt Group. Dee was a Fremont Area Community Board Member and Legacy Society Member. She was also a charter member of the Many Happy Returns Investment group, member of many groups including P.E.O. Chapter HK, Fremont Golf Club, Nebraska Women's Golf Association, and Fremont Golf Club's Interclub.

Dee's greatest joy was her 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Kent (Julie) of Omaha, Phil (Vickie) of Fremont; two daughters, Jane (Jamie) Wiebold of Woodcliff and Amy (Scooter) Hamel of Diller; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ret. Lt. Col. Travis) Fulton, Jessica (Mark) Crnkovic, Jameson (Emily) Wiebold, Nick (Susie) Bang, Dr. Jarrod Bang, Ryan Bang, Jordon (Jody) Bang, Dylan (Erica) Hamel and Andrew Hamel; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Sara) Gaeth, Larry (Dort) Gaeth, Ken (Barb) Gaeth; brother-in-law, Ron (Carol) Bang; and sister-in-law, Nola Beck.

She was preceded in death by husband Gene; oldest son, Jeff; grandson, Jake Wiebold; granddaughter, Jade Bang; and a brother, Don Gaeth.

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2-4 p.m. (masks required) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

A private family service will be held. (Live stream beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com - go to Dee's page). Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Our sincere sympathies to all of your families. I have good memories from the Bang golf tournament. Sending prayers for comfort and peace for all of you.
Dave and Jacque Carlson
December 20, 2020
My sincere sympathy and condolences to Dee's family. Sharing in your sorrow and hoping you will find the comfort in the wonderful memories that Dee left behind! She will be sorely missed by her golfing and card playing friends. God Bless.
Pamela Draemel
December 19, 2020
How very shocked and saddened by Dee´s passing. Sympathy and prayers go out to the family. Dee kept our Tiger classmates always up to date.
Janet Kauffman Faist
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 19, 2020
