Dolores I. "Dee" Bang

June 25, 1935 – December 17, 2020

Dolores I. "Dee" Bang (85) of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

She was born June 25, 1935, on a farmstead south of Fremont in Saunders County to Delbert and Dorothy (Searl) Gaeth. Dee graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. She was baptized on Dec. 24, 1944, at Fremont First Baptist Church. Dee sang in their choir for over 60 years and was a member of the Esther Circle and American Baptist Women's Society. She later joined First United Methodist Church and was active in the choir, fellowship committee and other committees.

Dee married Eugene G. Bang on Aug. 23, 1953. They raised 5 children. Eugene passed away in 2007. She was a bookkeeper and head cashier at Randall's Super Valu from 1967-1986 and also worked part time as a cashier at First State Bank from 1987 to 1998. She was involved in 4-H from the age of 9, where her mother was leader of the Modern Miss Club. Dee was Dodge County 4-H Queen in 1953. Dee was a fan of Nebraska Football, Basketball, and Volleyball. She was a member of Prairie Peacemakers Quilt & Needlework Guild. She enjoyed making quilts, wall hangings, and needlework for family and friends. She was also a member of the Cut-up Quilt Group. Dee was a Fremont Area Community Board Member and Legacy Society Member. She was also a charter member of the Many Happy Returns Investment group, member of many groups including P.E.O. Chapter HK, Fremont Golf Club, Nebraska Women's Golf Association, and Fremont Golf Club's Interclub.

Dee's greatest joy was her 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Kent (Julie) of Omaha, Phil (Vickie) of Fremont; two daughters, Jane (Jamie) Wiebold of Woodcliff and Amy (Scooter) Hamel of Diller; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ret. Lt. Col. Travis) Fulton, Jessica (Mark) Crnkovic, Jameson (Emily) Wiebold, Nick (Susie) Bang, Dr. Jarrod Bang, Ryan Bang, Jordon (Jody) Bang, Dylan (Erica) Hamel and Andrew Hamel; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Sara) Gaeth, Larry (Dort) Gaeth, Ken (Barb) Gaeth; brother-in-law, Ron (Carol) Bang; and sister-in-law, Nola Beck.

She was preceded in death by husband Gene; oldest son, Jeff; grandson, Jake Wiebold; granddaughter, Jade Bang; and a brother, Don Gaeth.

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2-4 p.m. (masks required) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

A private family service will be held. (Live stream beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com - go to Dee's page). Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.