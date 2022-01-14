Dolores Dirkschneider

August 19, 1930 – January 11, 2022

Dolores Dirkschneider, 91, of Dodge died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Stan Schmitt as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Dolores Marie Dirkschneider was born on Aug. 19, 1930, to Frank and Mary (Pieper) Kroenke in rural Dodge. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church and graduated from Dodge Public School. On Sept. 7, 1948, Dolores married Quintin Dirkschneider at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple farmed south of Snyder where they raised cattle, hogs, and chickens. She was very involved in the farming operation with Quintin. Dolores had worked as a "hired girl" for new parents in her youth. She also worked at Kaup Poultry Processing in Snyder.

Dolores was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church where she served as president and member of the St. Leo's Guild. Dolores was an excellent cook and was famous for her fresh baking - especially kolaches. She enjoyed embroidery work and sewing as her pastime. Dolores and Quintin enjoyed their retirement by taking long car trips and tours with their friends across the country. They had many happy memories of those days.

Survivors include her children, Phyllis of Fremont, Karen Cappellano of Dodge, Jim of Dodge, Kenny (Janis) of Scribner, and Chris (Liz) of Fremont; grandchildren, Ross (Tiffany) Cappellano, Joey Cappellano, Jason (Trinity) Cappellano, Nicki Buss, Dustin (Sarah) Dirkschneider, Cody (Caitlyn) Dirkschneider, Joel (Arianna) Dirkschneider, Jesse (Megan) Dirkschneider, Shelby Dirkschneider, Jackie (Lisa) Hays, Deanna (Adam) Motzko, Sammi (Cole) Arnett, and Ilse Dirkschneider; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bernice Kaup; and brother-in-law, Dale (Stella) Dirkschneider. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Quintin; sisters, Roselyn Dostal and Rita Kroenke; son-in-law, Joe Cappellano; daughter-in-law, Vicki Dirkschneider; granddaughter, Amy Cappellano; great-granddaughter, Haydyn Buss; brothers-in-law, Vincent (Alma), Norbert (Julia), Adrian (Melva), Francis (Alice), and Ray (Pat) Dirkschneider; and nephew, John Dirkschneider.