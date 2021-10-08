Dona Mae Laten

November 23, 1929 – October 6, 2021

Dona Mae Laten, age 91, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Providence Place.

Dona was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Froid, Montana, to Bernhard and Gyda (Wermager) Buchholz. She was raised in Northern Minnesota, graduated from Waubun Minnesota High School in 1947. She attended Aakers School of Business in Grand Forks, North Dakota, then Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis. She moved to Nebraska in 1956 and graduated from Immanuel School of Nursing in 1959. She lived in Omaha until 1966 when she moved to Fremont. Dona married Perry Laten on June 4, 1966. She returned to school and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Omaha University in 1967. In 1972 the couple moved to Beatrice for her husband's work and returned to Fremont in 1984.

Dona was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fremont.

Survivors: sisters, Linda (Ron) Olson, Jeannie Jacobson; brothers, Boyd (Shirley) Buchholz, Bernard Buchholz; sister-in-law, Lucia Laten Blackwell of Maryland; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Deb and Jimmy Peterson of Fremont.

The funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Visitation will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in Fremont.

