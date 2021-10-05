Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald D. Alberts
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St
Scribner, NE

Donald D. Alberts

September 8, 1931 – October 3, 2021

Donald D. Alberts, age 90, of Scribner died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Don was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Herman and Meta (Hoge) Alberts. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from District 25 school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and honorably discharged in 1955. During this time he served with Battery C, 804th Heavy Field Artillery Unit. Don married Karilyn Hilbers on June 24, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Hooper. The couple had been members at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Snyder, then became members of Grace Lutheran Church in West Point.

Don loved trapping, he was very good at getting coyotes and minks. He also loved to hunt and go fishing from the railroad bridge on Highway 275 over the Elkhorn River. He also enjoyed watching Nebraska sports through the years.

Survivors: sons, Val Gene (Cyndy) Alberts of Hooper, Vaughn Alberts of Larkspur, Colorado, and his son, Trenton, DelRay (Cathy) Alberts of Arlington, Texas, and their granddaughter, Desiree, Dean (Kim) Alberts of Scribner and their son, Matthew, Byron (Shellie Brainard) Alberts of Scribner; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Anita (Robert) Backhus of Effingham, Illinois, Marlene Hilbers of Scribner; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Pauline) Hilbers of Warsaw, Missouri, Vernon (Dianne) Hilbers of Lyons, Dennis (Kathy) Hilbers of Hooper, Loran (Robin) Hilbers of Hooper.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Karilyn on Jan. 8, 2019; parents, Herman and Meta; sister and brother-in-law, Ardean (Willis) Dames; in-laws, Oltman and Wilma Hilbers; and brothers-in-law, Gene and Wayne Hilbers.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point, Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Snyder with full Military Honors. Visitation will be Thursday, from 3-8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Snyder and Scribner VFD and Rescue.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St, Scribner, NE
Oct
8
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
West Point,, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.