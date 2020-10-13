Donald D. Kubr

July 18, 1934 – October 11, 2020

Donald D. Kubr, age 86, of Fremont passed away, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha. Don was born July 18, 1934, at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, to Joseph and Lydia (Wesely) Kubr.

Don grew up at Cedar Bluffs and graduated from Cedar Bluffs Senior High School in 1953. Don married Jean (Benson) on March 29, 1956. Jean died Feb. 23, 2019. Don served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 9, 1957, to Feb. 8, 1960, in Texas and California. He was a member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of the Oozlefinch. (An organization aligned with U.S. Air Defense Bases). He then came to Fremont where he stared to work for Magnus Metal. He worked there for many years, retiring as a manager.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and former member of the FOE Eagles 200 in Fremont. He loved bus trips with the church, traveling extensively stateside and abroad and enjoyed visiting Big Pine Lake, Minnesota.

Don is survived by his son, Ryan Kubr; brothers, Joe and Tony Kubr; and special friends, Marv and Peggy Iverson, all of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Pearl Settles.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, 68025 402-721-4490.