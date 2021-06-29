Donald L. Hart

June 15, 1922 – June 26, 2021

Donald L. Hart, age 99, of Hooper died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

Don was born June 15, 1922, in Kilgore, Nebraska, to Cecil and Norma (Horner) Hart. He was raised in the Kilgore/Cody area and worked at home on the family farm. During the Great Depression he had to drop out of school in the 8th grade to help with the family farming/ranching operation. He worked various ranching jobs in the area before the breakout of the war, and then enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He reported for duty on Dec. 29, 1942, and went through basic training in Florida. He served in the European and African Theaters during WWII, serving primarily in Italy, and was honorably discharged out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 23, 1945. After returning to Kilgore he met and married Erma Jane Galligher and over the years together they raised five children. While working at a Butcher Shop in Valentine, he was encouraged to attend a meat cutting school in Ohio, after which he was proud to have received a diploma. He then worked at a locker plant in Arcadia, Iowa, before moving the family to Ashland, Nebraska. After some years in Ashland, he traveled with the family to Loveland, Colorado, to look at a locker plant before eventually settling with the family in Scribner, Nebraska, where he owned and operated "Don's Market." Upon closing the market in Scribner in the early '70s, Don worked for Wimmer's Meats in West Point for a few years until he retired.

Later in life Don enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winters and enjoying life with Frances Meyer, until Frances "Franny" passed away in 2014. Don and Frances made their home in Hooper for many years. Don always loved to dance, listen to music and interact with other people. Over the years he never lost the enthusiasm he always carried for his love of horses, livestock, and trains. Don always had a lot of stories to tell about his younger days as a "cowboy."

Don was a member of the Hooper American Legion Post #18, the VFW Post #10535, and the Faith United Methodist Church also in Hooper. Don was also a member of the Scribner Fire and Rescue departments for many years. Don recently received the Jordon Medal from the Masonic Lodge for being the oldest Master Mason in the Scribner Lodge, and received a Masonic award for "Sixty Years of Service as a Master Mason," having been a member since May 27, 1947.

Don is survived by his children and spouses, Mike and Sara, Tim and Joyce, Nancy, Bobby and Diane, Keith and Jamie; grandchildren; Valeri, Cody, Korey, Kelly, Brian, Chad, Tamara, Jamie, Stephanie, and Brittany; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth; and brother-in-law, Ron Hand.

Preceded in death by his great-grandchildren, Liberty Turner, and Austin James Hart; sisters, Dorothy, Vivian, and Shirley.

The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hooper Cemetery with Military Honors and a Masonic Service. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel in Hooper. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Hooper Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments.

