Donna (Mundorf) Nelson

March 3, 1929 – August 26, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband, Roland Mundorf; husband, Clarence Nelson; son, Gary Mundorf.

Survived by her children, Linda Pappas and Diane (Kevin) Rochford; 7 grandchildren, Calla (Cliff McEvoy) Pappas, Zach (Ashlie) Pappas, Caitlin (Russell) Friedman, Brie Rochford, Ian Rochford, Quinn Rochford and Mairin Rochford; 6 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lauritzen Gardens.