Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Nelson

Donna (Mundorf) Nelson

March 3, 1929 – August 26, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband, Roland Mundorf; husband, Clarence Nelson; son, Gary Mundorf.

Survived by her children, Linda Pappas and Diane (Kevin) Rochford; 7 grandchildren, Calla (Cliff McEvoy) Pappas, Zach (Ashlie) Pappas, Caitlin (Russell) Friedman, Brie Rochford, Ian Rochford, Quinn Rochford and Mairin Rochford; 6 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lauritzen Gardens.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.