Donna L. Panning

December 10, 1947 – June 10, 2021

Donna L. Panning, 73 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Fremont. She was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Fremont to Lloyd and Dorothea (Van Horn) Watts.

Donna grew up in Hooper, Nebraska, and attended Hooper High School. She married LeRoy Panning on Dec. 10, 1971, at Hooper. They moved to Fremont after marriage. She worked at the Fremont Hospital in medical records and as an administrative assistant, retiring in 2004. Donna was a former member of St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy of Fremont; daughter, Lori (Jim) Phillips of Oakland, Nebraska; sisters, Rayola (Ron) Riley of Fremont, Betty Thomas of California; brothers, Gary Watts and Lloyd Watts Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Samantha Siebler and Jaxon Phillips.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Douglas Watts.

Memorial visitation with family receiving friends is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or the Methodist Fremont Hospital Foundation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.