Donna L. Panning
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Donna L. Panning

December 10, 1947 – June 10, 2021

Donna L. Panning, 73 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Fremont. She was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Fremont to Lloyd and Dorothea (Van Horn) Watts.

Donna grew up in Hooper, Nebraska, and attended Hooper High School. She married LeRoy Panning on Dec. 10, 1971, at Hooper. They moved to Fremont after marriage. She worked at the Fremont Hospital in medical records and as an administrative assistant, retiring in 2004. Donna was a former member of St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy of Fremont; daughter, Lori (Jim) Phillips of Oakland, Nebraska; sisters, Rayola (Ron) Riley of Fremont, Betty Thomas of California; brothers, Gary Watts and Lloyd Watts Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Samantha Siebler and Jaxon Phillips.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Douglas Watts.

Memorial visitation with family receiving friends is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or the Methodist Fremont Hospital Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Fremont, NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your family will miss you a lot, especially your wonderful husband LeRoy. Thanks for being a friend to me, Donna.
Janelle Wulf
Family
June 15, 2021
Donna was one of the sweetest people you would ever meet. I worked with her at the hospital. We went to breakfast together a lot. She will so missed.RIP Donna.
Sandra
June 14, 2021
Aunt Donna was such a fun Aunt. I loved her advice her chuckling laugh. She was so creative. Loved playing cards and marbles and dice games growing up with her. She will be missed and she is well loved by all our family. See her in Heaven some day. We Love You!
Jaccie Dennehy
Family
June 12, 2021
