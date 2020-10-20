Donna (Maller) Mulliken

March 3, 1935 – October 17, 2020

Donna Ranee (Maller) Mulliken, age 85, formerly of Fremont, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Donna was born March 3, 1935, in Callaway, Nebraska, to Genevieve (Booth) and Charles B. Maller. She moved to Oakland, Nebraska, in 1948 and attended high school there. She married Bill Mulliken in 1957 in Oakland. To this union one son was born, David Charles Mulliken. The couple moved to Denver, then briefly in Kentucky before moving to Nickerson on her in-law's farm where she resided until moving into Fremont.

Survivors: sister-in-law, Marge Maller of Oakland.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2005, son David in 2007, and brother Roger in 2018.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. There is no visitation.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.