Doris M. Steffen

March 31, 1925 – April 10, 2022

Doris M. Steffen, age 97, of Fremont died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Doris was born March 31, 1925, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Otto and Clara (Stier) Dunker. She graduated from Fremont High School. Doris married Charles Steffen on April 17, 1976. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: children, Nick (Mary) Steffen of North Carolina, Sue Fleeman of Fremont, Dianne (Steve) Behrens of Fremont, Lynn Frye of Yutan; grandchildren, Michael (Sara) Tourek, Michele (Doug) Forbes, Darcy Fleeman, Holly (Brad) Talkington, Stephanie (Adam Havener) Behrens and Kasey (Josh) Mick; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Grace Tourek, Jake and Emma Forbes, Annalese, Lucas, Eli and Alexis Talkington, Korbyn (Olivia Stillman) and Ashtyn Eivin, Annaka Havener, Cayden, Colton and Chance Mick; nephews, Chuck (Patricia) Balduff and Steve Kerwin; niece, Kim (Scott) Roberts.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; sisters; twin daughters; sons-in-law, Curt Fleeman and Rick Frye; and a niece and nephew.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to FurEver Homes or donor's choice.

