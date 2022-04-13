Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris M. Steffen
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
10:00a.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
Send Flowers

Doris M. Steffen

March 31, 1925 – April 10, 2022

Doris M. Steffen, age 97, of Fremont died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Doris was born March 31, 1925, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Otto and Clara (Stier) Dunker. She graduated from Fremont High School. Doris married Charles Steffen on April 17, 1976. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: children, Nick (Mary) Steffen of North Carolina, Sue Fleeman of Fremont, Dianne (Steve) Behrens of Fremont, Lynn Frye of Yutan; grandchildren, Michael (Sara) Tourek, Michele (Doug) Forbes, Darcy Fleeman, Holly (Brad) Talkington, Stephanie (Adam Havener) Behrens and Kasey (Josh) Mick; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Grace Tourek, Jake and Emma Forbes, Annalese, Lucas, Eli and Alexis Talkington, Korbyn (Olivia Stillman) and Ashtyn Eivin, Annaka Havener, Cayden, Colton and Chance Mick; nephews, Chuck (Patricia) Balduff and Steve Kerwin; niece, Kim (Scott) Roberts.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; sisters; twin daughters; sons-in-law, Curt Fleeman and Rick Frye; and a niece and nephew.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to FurEver Homes or donor's choice.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Apr
16
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
April 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results