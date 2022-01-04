Dorothea (Dottie) Sudman

March 9, 1935 – December 27, 2021

Dorothea (Dottie) Marie Sudman passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska.

Dottie Sudman was born on March 9, 1935, in Sarben, Nebraska, to Helen and Arthur Sudman. She was raised in North Platte, Nebraska, graduating in 1953 from North Platte High School. A woman of science, Dottie attended University of Denver from 1954-1957, graduated from University of Washington in 1959 in Medical Technology and was a member of American Society of Medical Technologists and the Alpha Pi chapter of Phi Sigma Society. She was a resident of Colorado until 2008, when she moved to Norfolk, Nebraska. While in Norfolk, Dottie attended St. John's Lutheran Church and was active in the community. She was a Nye Square resident in Fremont, beginning in 2018. Dottie is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Helen Sudman, and sister, Carolyn Sudman.

The family will hold a private internment at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Columbarium in Denver at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701 or to the Dorothea Marie Sudman Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska, P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln NE 68501, supporting students majoring in the Biological Sciences.

