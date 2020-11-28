Dorothy Jean (Carlson) Bean

February 5, 1924 - November 22, 2020

Dorothy Jean (Carlson) Bean, 96, of Fremont died November 22, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center of natural causes.

Dorothy was born February 5, 1924 in Manhattan, Kansas, to Harry and Helen (Walbridge) Carlson. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1942 and moved to Wichita to work at the Cessna Aircraft Factory as a riveter during WWII. Due to the nursing shortage and the government's offer of free tuition, she returned to Manhattan and enrolled as a Cadet in the Saint Mary's School of Nursing. After receiving her Registered Nursing degree in 1947, she was hired by Dr. Fay Garner for his private practice in Madison, NE.

She met Gerald Bean as a patient at the clinic and they were married on January 21, 1948 in Omaha. They moved from Madison to Fremont in 1958. She worked as a private duty nurse at the Dodge County Hospital and was supervising RN at Arbor Manor Nursing Home for 6 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and active in Ladies Aid and Martha Circle. She was also a member of the Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and served as president and treasurer for many years.

Dorothy was a beloved mother and grandmother figure in her home neighborhood in the Davenport Addition of West Fremont and participated in the lives of several generations of neighbors. She was a noted Birthday Card sender to family and friends near and far and was known for her Halloween popcorn balls, love of flowers, and, most of all, for her loving and generous spirit.

Survivors include daughter; Kathryn Bean, of Lincoln; son, Richard Bean and wife Diane of Southlake, TX; grandson, Ryan and wife Merrick Bean of Spring, TX; granddaughter, Laura Bean of Southlake, TX; great grandsons, Landry and Jett Bean, of Spring, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Norma Jean Carlson of Tulsa, OK.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; son, Thomas; infant daughter, Sharon; brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Opal Carlson; and brother, Carl Carlson.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Due to Covid concerns, a private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The livestream of the service will begin at 11am and can be found on Trinity's website (https:/trinityfremont.comive-service/). Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com