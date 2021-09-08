Menu
Dorothy Walter
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Dorothy Mae "Dot" Walter

Oct 11, 1932 - Sept 6, 2021


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
With our Deepest Sympathy on the loss of your loved one ! She was such a sweet and caring lady ! Many great memories with Dot !! A very strong hard worker ! She would do anything for her children !! Don't will be missed !!
Cindy and Bob Koziol
Family
September 8, 2021
