Dorothy Mae "Dot" Walter

October 11, 1932 – September 6, 2021

Dorothy Mae "Dot" Walter, 88, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Omaha.

She was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Belden, Nebraska, to Jack and Margaret (Opfer) Wheatley. Dorothy graduated from Hooper High School in 1950. She moved to Fremont in 1961 and married Noel Walter on July 2, 1966, in Fremont. Noel preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1995. Dorothy moved to Omaha in 1996.

Dorothy was a former member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and attended Stonebridge Church in Omaha. She retired from Lucent Technologies in 1995 and worked at Walmart in Omaha until June 11, 2021. Dorothy had a passion for Husker Football and country music. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Galley) Waninger of Fremont and Jeri Walter of Omaha; brother, David (Sharyn) Marreel of Lincoln; sister, Millie Pawling of Hooper; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marise Wheatley of Thornton, Colorado.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Noel; three sons, Jack, Chuck and David Galley; daughter, Elizabeth Galley Chapin; brother, Charles Wheatley; and sister, Jackie Luther.

Honoring Dorothy's wishes, a simple graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to FurEver Home.

