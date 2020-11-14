Duane A. Burch

December 11, 1938 – November 11, 2020

Duane A. Burch, age 81, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Methodist Hospital.

Duane was born on Dec. 11, 1938, to Wilmer and Fern (Harris) Burch. He attended Fremont High School. Duane spent most of his career driving over the road for Nebraska Crib and Silo and Gambles Stores, as well as Behlen Manufacturing. He married Jean Svoboda on Dec. 3, 1960, in Schuyler. He was a member of the F.O.E. 200 and the Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Hultgren; and brothers, Don Burch and Dennis Burch.

He is survived by wife Jean; daughter, Diane (Tom) Haught of Pennsylvania; son, Michael (Pam) Burch of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Duane's wishes were to be cremated and no services.