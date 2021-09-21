Duane B. Moseman

April 17, 1934 – September 18, 2021

Duane B. Moseman, age 87, of Hooper died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home.

Duane was born April 17, 1934, in Hooper to Herman and Fern (Briggs) Moseman. He was raised on the farm east of Hooper and graduated from Hooper High School in 1951. After high school Duane farmed with his dad. On Feb. 13, 1955, he married LaRae Pawling at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. They lived and farmed on several farms in the Hooper/Herman area until finally moving to their current location west of Immanuel Lutheran Church. During his farming years Duane also was a crop adjuster and later sold crop insurance.

Duane had served as a 4-H leader, and was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, holding many of the offices within the church. He loved the Royals and the Cornhuskers.

Survivors: wife, LaRae of Hooper; children, Michael (Peggy) Moseman of Omaha, Jim (Terry) Moseman of Spring, Texas, Debbie (Keith) Swanson of Edmond, Oklahoma, Clark (Margo) Moseman of Hooper; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Calvin Moseman of Craig.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; great-granddaughter, Jane Swanson; brothers, Clarence, Kenneth and Marlyn Moseman; sisters, Mary Snover and Joni Scheer.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. The Rev. Stuart Freese will officiate. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.