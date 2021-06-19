Earl E. Hansen

March 28, 1934 - June 18, 2021

Earl E. Hansen, 87 years, of Cedar Bluffs, NE died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, NE. Earl was born on the family farm on March 28, 1934 in Colon, NE to Harry and Lillie (Knutzen) Hansen. He grew up on the farm and was a 1951 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. He attended Midland College in Fremont. On April 19, 1955, he married Donna L. Riggs in Fremont. Donna died November 19, 2000. Earl farmed and also worked as a foreman and superintendent for a construction company. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In later years, he was a winter Texan at his 2nd home in LaFeria, Texas for the last 20 years with Miss Ellie.

He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church at Cedar Bluffs, past member of the Cedar Bluffs Building Committee and Community Club, lifetime member of American Legion Post #158 and past commander and member of 40 & 8 Voiture 1018. Earl enjoyed dancing, playing golf and Sheepshead with his brothers. He also enjoyed All Star Wrestling.

Earl is survived by daughter, Tammy (Mark) Ramaeker; sons, Troy (Annette) Hansen and Douglas (significant other, Carlena) Hansen; brothers, Gene (Elaine) Hansen and Keith (Nancey) Hansen; significant other, Ellie E. Helvey; sister-in-law, Debbie Hansen; 5 grandchildren, Jessie, Luke, Jake, Becky & Justin; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Kent Hansen; and sister, Mae Nevitt.

Funeral service 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at Cedar Bluffs. Visitation on Monday from 4 PM to 8 PM with the family receiving friends from 4 PM to 6 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be given to Union Cemetery and the Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490