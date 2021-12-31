Edna Battiato

August 1, 1929 – December 26, 2021

Edna Battiato passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, after suffering a heart attack.

She was born Edna Mae Ruzowski on Thursday, Aug. 1, 1929, to Aloysius (Louie) Ruzowski and Angelina (Angie) Golka in Elyria, Nebraska. She graduated from Ord High School, Ord, Nebraska, in 1947. She moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and lived with her best friend, Virginia Goff. She worked for Gold's Department Store as a cashier on 10th and O streets in downtown Lincoln. She met Charles (Charley) Battiato in Lincoln and they were married in Fremont on Aug. 29, 1949. They lived in Lincoln between 1949-1964. In the summer of 1964 they moved to Fremont to take over the shoe shop operated by Charley's father, John Battiato. Charley operated the shoe shop on Main Street in Fremont until 1987, whereby he passed on the business to his son, John Battiato, who still currently operates the business.

Edna had many talents but dedicated her life to being a wife and mother. She was an excellent cook and kept her house spotless, so much so that she went to work, cleaning other people's houses in Fremont for over 40 years. She was also a master seamstress. She enjoyed watching sports, mainly Nebraska Football and the Kansas City Royals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Battiato; parents, Louie and Angie Ruzowski; brothers, Ernest and Everett Ruzowski. Also preceded in death by sisters, Irene Watson Moravec, Bernice Coble, Louise Philbrick, and Marie Neufeld; and special companion, Elton Bray.

Edna is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lou and Geoff Shilton of Kansas City, Missouri; along with sons, Tom Battiato and wife Odette of St. Cloud, Florida, Dean Battiato of Omaha, and John Battiato of Fremont; grandson, Nick Staroski and wife Allison of Fairway, Kansas; and granddaughters, Lolita Miranda, Chiaryn Miranda and husband, Andrew Ziegler, and Tomasita (Tommy) Miranda. Also survived by great-granddaughters, Ava Staroski, Lana Staroski, and Adeline Ziegler. Survived by brother, Leonard Ruzowski of Ord, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Shirley Ruzowski; and brother-in-law, Father Ronald Battiato.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser's in Fremont. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to St. Jude's Hospital.

