Eilene Marie Taylor Myers

December 20, 1926 – November 19, 2020

Eilene Marie Taylor Myers was born to Ernest and Fern (Long) Taylor on Dec. 20, 1926, in Thurston, Nebraska. She passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the Methodist Fremont Health Hospital after a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus.

She grew up in Pender, Nebraska and graduated from Pender High School, after which she attended one year of business school. She then worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Pender State Bank. On Jan. 2, 1949, she married Harold C. Myers in Pender. In 1951, they moved to a farm west of Lyons that became their home for the next 31 years. During that time, they raised three children, Bill, Chuck, and Susie. Eilene worked as an assistant city clerk in Lyons, a bookkeeper at the Logan Valley Manor, and for 19 years, she was the superintendent's secretary at Lyons Public School. When their son, Chuck, came home to farm, they moved to Lyons, where Eilene lived until moving to an independent living apartment at Nye Square in Fremont nearly 8 years ago. She was a member of the Lyons Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

Family was the most important thing to Eilene. She always attended as many activities as possible of her children and grandchildren. Nothing made "Grandma Enie" smile more than having her great-grandchildren around her and all her family together for holidays. She loved watching Nebraska football and even got to attend a few games with her son, Bill. She enjoyed traveling to California to visit her brothers, as well as taking trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Jamaica. In her later years, she organized a group of friends at Nye Square to play her favorite game of dominoes every week.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sister, Eleanor; an infant sister; and sister-in-law, Elaine Taylor.

Survivors include her two sons, William (Mary Ann) of Lincoln, Charles (Gloria) of Lyons; daughter, Susan (Raymond) Seeman of Stanton; two brothers, Leon Taylor and Lowell (Fayth) Taylor of Torrance, California; 6 grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Myers, Jennifer (Derek) Bombeck, Evan (Cassie) Myers, Lauren (Ben) Vazquez, Taylor (Erick) Rub, Nancy Seeman and her fiancé Scott Kruse; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family graveside services will be held in the Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial may be directed to United Methodist Church in Lyons and PAWS (LDNE After School Program).

