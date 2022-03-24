Elaine (Diekman) Hall

December 30, 1931 – March 17, 2022

Elaine Virginia (Diekman) Hall of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Prestige Care in Plattsmouth. Elaine was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Kanorado, Kansas, to Carl and Clara (Young) Diekman.

She graduated from high school in 1949 in Fremont, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to James Hall Jr. on Sept. 17, 1949, in Arlington, Nebraska. To their union they had four children, Robert, Tina, Jana, and Thomas. Throughout her life she worked in various positions as a culinary manager, spending many years working for the Cedar Bluffs Schools.

Elaine was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. She loved to ride horseback, take pictures, garden, and create art.

Elaine is survived by her children, Robert (Mel) Hall of Omaha, Nebraska, Tina McKee of Calico Rock, Arkansas, Jana (James) Paczkowski of Camdenton, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Tammie Hall of Runaway Bay, Texas; grandchildren, Ben (Larissa) Hall, Matthew (Terra) Hall, Sara (Jerryd) Forgey, Cecelia Reitan, Kyla (Jesse) Hickey, David Paczkowski, Nicholas Paczkowski, Karen Hall; great-grandchildren, Drew Hall, Max Hall, Karliee Paczkowski, Ezra Hickey, Nolan Hickey, Liam Forgey, Jasic Forgey and Raelynn Forgey; and aunt, Wilma Lemmons of Midland, Texas. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Hall Jr.; son, Thomas Hall; brothers, Ronald Diekman and Dennis Diekman.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Lee Wigert officiating. No visitation. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 402-296-4445.