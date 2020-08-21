Elaine (Eichner) Larsen

October 12, 1924 – August 17, 2020

Elaine Kathryn (Eichner) Larsen, 95, of Blair passed away Aug. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m.

Elaine Kathryn Eichner was born to John and Mathilda (Huebner) Eichner on Oct. 12, 1924, on a farm near Papillion, Nebraska. She attended a one-room country school, and a Lutheran parochial school in Papillion. She graduated from Papillion High School in 1941. During World War II, she was "drafted" to help her widowed father on his dairy farm while her brother was in the army.

Elaine moved to Blair in 1950, when she married Russell W. Larsen. To this union three sons were born: Richard, Robert and Larry. During their marriage she was actively involved in the family businesses of farming, dairying and real estate.

She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Blair and served as a Stephen Minister.

Elaine is survived by two sons, Robert (Cheryl) Larsen of Fremont, Nebraska, and Larry Larsen of Blair; five grandchildren, Dr. Christine (Dr. Jess Boysen) Larsen, Ryan (Brandi) Larsen, John (Nikki) Larsen, Suzanna (Scott) Parr and Sarah (Lewis) Robinson; 12 great-grandchildren, Gotham, Arla and Zak Larsen, Austin Logan, Calliegh and Westin Morton, Brantley and Keagen Parr, Parker Boysen, and Stoic and Nova Robinson. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell; son, Richard; parents; brother, John; and sister-in-law, Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to First Lutheran Church in Blair or the Arthritis Foundation.