Elizabeth "Liz" Hall
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
Elizabeth "Liz" Hall

March 3, 1943 – March 17, 2022

Elizabeth "Liz" Ann (Yelick) Hall, age 79, of Waldorf, Maryland, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home in Waldorf.

Liz was born on March 3, 1943, to Theodore "Pete" Jack and Maxine Florence (Ptacek) Yelick in Plattsmouth. She was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1961. After graduating from high school, Liz worked for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co. before moving to Maryland. She then started working for the civil engineering division on Andrews Air Force Base. Liz then began her carrier as a civilian with the Department of Security for the United States Air Force, obtaining the grade of GS15 which she was most proud of before retiring.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Liz was a Past Worthy Matron of Order of Eastern Star Home Chapter #189, both in Plattsmouth.

Liz is survived by her husband: Walter Hall Jr. of Waldorf; son: Thomas Hall Sr. and his wife Denise of La Plata, Maryland; her daughter: Katherine Friz of Mount Airy, Maryland; four grandchildren: Thomas Hall Jr., Grace, Laila, and Noelle Friz; numerous cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Pete and Maxine Yelick; and her son-in-law: Dan Friz.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Lee Wigert officiating.

The Pallbearers will be Thomas Hall Sr., Thomas Hall Jr., and Bruce Yelick.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home of Plattsmouth.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Mar
29
Service
7:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
