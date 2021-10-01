Elizabeth "Betty" L. Wesely

April 2, 1934 – September 29, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Wesely, 87 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bryan Heath East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Betty was born on April 2, 1934, to Louis and Mollie (Pacal) Kavan in Wahoo, Nebraska. She grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School and attended Lincoln School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska. Betty married Emil "Bud" Wesely Jr. on Nov. 18, 1954. The couple lived on a few farm places near Cedar Bluffs. In 2007, Betty moved to town in Cedar Bluffs.

Betty loved to travel, read, and learn about history, especially Civil War history. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the senior center, working on puzzles, dancing to polka and country western music, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs and American Legion Women's Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; and brother, Butch Kavan.

She is survived by her son, Mike Wesely; daughter, Susan Wesely; sisters, Linda Jurgens and Mary Ann (Jim) Coffee; and grandchildren, Brienna, Nathan, Tyler, and Wyatt.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Moser's in Fremont. Burial will be at Fleming Cemetery, near Morse Bluff, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.