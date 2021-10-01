Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Wesely
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Wesely

April 2, 1934 – September 29, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Wesely, 87 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bryan Heath East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Betty was born on April 2, 1934, to Louis and Mollie (Pacal) Kavan in Wahoo, Nebraska. She grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School and attended Lincoln School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska. Betty married Emil "Bud" Wesely Jr. on Nov. 18, 1954. The couple lived on a few farm places near Cedar Bluffs. In 2007, Betty moved to town in Cedar Bluffs.

Betty loved to travel, read, and learn about history, especially Civil War history. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the senior center, working on puzzles, dancing to polka and country western music, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs and American Legion Women's Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; and brother, Butch Kavan.

She is survived by her son, Mike Wesely; daughter, Susan Wesely; sisters, Linda Jurgens and Mary Ann (Jim) Coffee; and grandchildren, Brienna, Nathan, Tyler, and Wyatt.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Moser's in Fremont. Burial will be at Fleming Cemetery, near Morse Bluff, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Oct
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.