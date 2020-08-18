Ella M. Ganzel

April 5, 1924 – August 16, 2020

Ella M. Ganzel, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. She was born April 5, 1924, near Peru, Nebraska, to Sidney and Effie (Yearsley) Bourlier.

She was raised in Nebraska City, graduated from Nebraska City High School. She worked as a loan officer in banking, primarily in the savings and loan divisions. She married Leonard Ganzel on Aug. 24, 1947, in Nebraska City. Ella worked for the Otoe County National Bank for 7 years. They moved to Fremont in 1968. Ella began working for Equitable Savings and Loan for 20 years until her retirement in 1986.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Vicki) Ganzel of Fremont; 4 grandchildren, Rachel (Troy) Witte, Ryan (Catie) Ganzel, Zachary (Erin) Ganzel and Dimitri Maryczuk; and 8 great-grandchildren, Kellen, Holden, Cece, Charlie, Leona, Tyler, Brooke, and Paul.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janet Ganzel; sisters, Alice Carmen and Frances Cox; brother, Gerald Bourlier.

Private family burial in Nebraska City will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society or donor's choice.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490