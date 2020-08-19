Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ella M. Ganzel

Ella M. Ganzel

April 5, 1924 – August 16, 2020

Ella M. Ganzel, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. She was born April 5, 1924, near Peru, Nebraska, to Sidney and Effie (Yearsley) Bourlier.

She was raised in Nebraska City, graduated from Nebraska City High School. She worked as a loan officer in banking, primarily in the savings and loan divisions. She married Leonard Ganzel on Aug. 24, 1947, in Nebraska City. Ella worked for the Otoe County National Bank for 7 years. They moved to Fremont in 1968. Ella began working for Equitable Savings and Loan for 20 years until her retirement in 1986.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Vicki) Ganzel of Fremont; 4 grandchildren, Rachel (Troy) Witte, Ryan (Catie) Ganzel, Zachary (Erin) Ganzel and Dimitri Maryczuk; and 8 great-grandchildren, Kellen, Holden, Cece, Charlie, Leona, Tyler, Brooke, and Paul.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janet Ganzel; sisters, Alice Carmen and Frances Cox; brother, Gerald Bourlier.

Private family burial in Nebraska City will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.